LaLiga club could move to sign 2 Barcelona outcasts in the summer transfer window: Reports

Girona have reportedly not ruled out the possibility of signing Oriol Romeu and Pau Victor from Barcelona this summer. The duo have previously worn the Blanquivermells colours.

Romeo spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Girona and is back at Barca after his loan expired last month. Victor, on the other hand, grew through the ranks at Girona and joined La Blaugrana from his childhood club in 2024 for a reported fee of €2.7 million.

Romeu found minutes at Girona last season , making 25 league appearances for the club. Victor, however, only played a bit-part role in Barca’s remarkable campaign. While he made 21 league appearances for the LaLiga champions, he started only two matches and was mostly an unused substitute.

Reports emerged last month suggesting that Barcelona were willing to part ways with as many as seven players. Interestingly, Oriol Romeu and Pau Victor were among the reported outgoings. However, there could be good news for the pair, as a recent report from Mundo Deportivo claimed that Girona have not ruled out bringing back both players, although a transfer could prove difficult.

Romeu has one more season left on his contract with La Blaugrana, while Pau Victor is tied to the club until the summer of 2029. The report adds that Victor is open to a loan move. Real Betis are reportedly monitoring his situation, but no significant progress has been made so far. It is believed that if Barca makes additional signings before the transfer window closes, Victor could still remain at the club.

Barcelona could abandon move for Marcus Rashford and sign his Manchester United teammate instead – Reports

Barcelona could reportedly make a surprise U-turn by abandoning their pursuit of transfer target Marcus Rashford in favour of a move for Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho. Both Rashford and Garnacho have fallen out with United head coach Ruben Amorim, and their futures at Old Trafford remain uncertainty.

After seeing their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams collapse, the LaLiga champions reportedly shifted their attention to Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Rashford.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Rashford has is keen to join the Catalan club but Barça's mutual interest appears to be more reserved, which could hamper any potential deal. Di Marzio, however, added that Barca could shift their focus to Rashford's teammate Garnacho if United are open to a loan agreement.

The Italian journalist said ( via AceOdds):

“Barcelona are interested in Rashford but Rashford is even more interested in Barcelona. His dream is to play there, and his agents are talking. They tried in January, and they’re trying again. Barcelona may prefer a loan because they can’t afford a big transfer fee.”

He added:

“Barcelona could have an interest in Garnacho too if a loan can be agreed with United.”

Rashford spent the last six months of the 2024–25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

