LaLiga giants enquire about possibility of signing Antony from Manchester United amid impressive form with Real Betis: Reports

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly enquired about the chance of signing Manchester United star Antony. The Brazilian has been in impressive form as a loanee at Real Betis this season.

Ad

Antony signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2022 for a whopping €95 million from Ajax. However, the Brazilian failed to justify his enormous price tag, contributing only 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances across competitions. In January this year, he went on loan to join LaLiga side Real Betis. The forward has been in much better form for the last few months, recording six goals and four assists in 19 outings across tournaments for the Spanish side.

Ad

Trending

According to journalist Marcos Benito from El Chiringuito TV, LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Antony following his display at Real Betis. He reported (via Sport Witness UK):

"I’m told, or was told yesterday, that Atletico Madrid has set their sights on a Brazilian winger. They told me they’ve had their eye on Antony, a favourite at Betis, asked to be signed from Manchester United. They also tell me they’d be willing to sell him for a figure of around €40-50 million and that Atletico Madrid have already enquired about him."

Ad

Antony's loan period at Real Betis ends in June 2025, after which he'll return to Manchester United. The winger does not seem to be a part of coach Ruben Amorim's plans, given that he was not a regular starter for the coach. If he joins Atletico Madrid permanently, he could complement well with Julian Alvarez in their attack. Antony has already proven himself to be much better suited to LaLiga than the Premier League.

Ad

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes feelings clear about the potential signing of Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres - Source: Getty

According to quotes shared via Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has sent a warning to Viktor Gyokeres amid transfer talks. The Swedish striker flourished under Amorim at Sporting CP and has been linked to the Red Devils over a possible transfer this summer.

Ad

However, reports suggest that Viktor Gyokeres would like to join a side that will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. For Manchester United, it will only be possible if they win the Europa League. Speaking of a potential deal to sign the striker, Amorim said:

"Gyokeres deal? I didn’t talk to him. But if a player only wants to come to Man United to play the Champions League, then he won’t come. We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions." (via TeamTalk)

Gyokeres has been unstoppable for Sporting CP this season, recording 52 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. The Portuguese side could reportedly let him leave for a reported €70 million, with multiple European giants interested in signing him. Therefore, Gyokeres' future remains wide open, although he is expected to head elsewhere this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More