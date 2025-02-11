Lamine Yamal shares complicated relationship with Lewandowski at Barcelona as details of alleged argument between the two comes to light

Barcelona superstars Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were reportedly involved in an argument during the Catalans' 4-1 win against Sevilla in LaLiga on February 9. The two also share a difficult relationship at the club, according to a report by El Nacional.

Lewandowski and Yamal have shared the pitch in 74 games for Barcelona, recording seven joint-goal participations. Lewandowski has been with the Catalans since his transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022, contributing 90 goals and 20 assists in 128 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal made his senior debut in April 2023 and has since then risen to become one of the most promising young footballers in the world. The Spaniard has recorded 18 goals and 21 assists in 82 appearances for Barca across competitions.

Trending

According to El Nacional, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski's relationship has been strained in recent times. The duo was reportedly involved in an argument during Barcelona's latest 4-1 win against Sevilla, where Yamal took some alleged selfish decisions.

The La Masia graduate has not found the net in LaLiga since the 4-0 win in El Clasico in October. He was desperate to end his goal drought in the league against Sevilla, which led him to some wrong decisions that did not benefit the team. This angered Robert Lewandowski, who reportedly reprimanded the teenager for not passing the ball to his teammates.

Per the aforementioned report, the Polish superstar asked Yamal to think about the team before himself and not take much pressure. Lewandowski was also caught on cameras making some hand gestures which showed his disapproval towards Yamal. The report further indicates that this is not the first time such a situation has arisen between the duo.

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are crucial to the Blaugrana attack, especially due to Hansi Flick's new brand of attacking football. Flick's style has seen Barcelona score 113 goals in 36 matches across competitions.

When Robert Lewandowski warned his Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal despite his bright future

Yamal and Lewandowski (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski praised Lamine Yamal for his talent. However, he warned the teenager about difficulties in the future and said (via GOAL):

"When I think about Lamine...He's still only 17 and he's playing like someone who's 25, or 26, with his experience on the pitch, you see that he's not a player like the youngsters. I'm not going to talk about his talent, because everyone knows how talented he is. But how is he growing?

"Football is brutal sometimes and you have to be prepared for it. I'm sure the path he's following is exactly the best for him. It's difficult. (...) Because talent helps you at the beginning of your career, but later on, the mentality helps you not to be at the top, but to stay at the top."

Robert Lewandowski was among the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 after his stellar treble-winning season in Bayern Munich. However, the ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, he ranked second in the list, losing the award to Lionel Messi.

Interestingly, Lewandowski's Ballon d'Or winning season came under Barcelona's current coach, Hansi Flick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback