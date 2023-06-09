Lazio hoping to use Maurizio Sarri connection to sign Chelsea attacker this summer: Reports

Lazio are pursuing Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi, planning to leverage his rapport with Maurizio Sarri as a persuasive tool for a successful move.

This fresh intel was reported by Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), which confirmed Hudson-Odoi's impending exit from the Blues' camp this summer.

Having loaned Hudson-Odoi to Bayer Leverkusen for the season, the Blues' gamble failed to pay dividends. The young talent's stint in Germany concluded with a scant tally of 21 appearances, a single goal, and a lone assist. With Leverkusen declining the opportunity to ink a permanent deal, Hudson-Odoi is set to return to Stamford Bridge when the summer window opens.

However, the young English forward seems unlikely to find a spot within Chelsea's current squad. Considering the surplus of options at their disposal, Chelsea are poised to sell the player before his contract is concluded in June 2024. For the Blues, the silver lining lies in the heightened interest in Hudson-Odoi from several clubs, as he is potentially valued at €12 million.

Lazio, one of the interested clubs, hold a unique trump card in this high-stakes transfer poker - Maurizio Sarri. He was the first Blues coach to cast Hudson-Odoi in a starring role, catapulting the player to prominence as they clinched the Europa League trophy in 2018. This connection may significantly influence Hudson-Odoi's choice, as the prospect of rekindling this professional relationship may entice him.

Chelsea resume talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia

As reported by Football.London (via SportsMole), Chelsea have reopened the negotiation channels with Southampton, focusing on a potential deal for the youthful talent Romeo Lavia. The Blues initially aimed to secure Lavia's services in August, won over by his outstanding performance during Southampton's 2-1 victory at St Mary's.

Yet, Southampton had just inked a deal with Lavia, who was a part of Manchester City before his migration to the South Coast. To complicate matters, Manchester City retain a buy-back clause in Lavia's contract, which could be activated if he stays at Southampton until 2024.

However, Southampton's unfortunate relegation from the Premier League has shaken these circumstances considerably, as he could be sold this summer. Despite the club's drastic showing, the 19-year-old still managed to leave his mark, making 26 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes