Lazio identify Chelsea star as much more than an alternative to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Reports 

Serie A club Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Manager Maurizio Sarri is believed to be keen to continue 'restructuring' the Italian club's midfield this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The club reportedly views Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek as much more than an alternative to Milinkovic-Savic. They believe the England international could be the ideal replacement for the 27-year-old.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed an incredible season with Maurizio Sarri's side, scoring 10 goals in 34 Serie A appearances for the club. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Lazio could, therefore, opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for a bargain price next year as he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

According to the Express, the midfielder is expected to move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer. Manchester United and Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for the Serbian.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut for the club during the 2014-15 season. Loftus-Cheek joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan in the 2017-18 season. He developed into one of the most promising young talents during his loan spell with the Eagles.

The 2018-19 season proved to be a breakout campaign for the midfielder as he scored 10 goals in 40 appearances for Chelsea. Injuries, though, curtailed his development at Stamford Bridge.

However, Loftus-Cheek has resurrected his career with the Blues this season as the 26-year-old has been a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad. He helped his side win the FIFA Club World Cup, finish as runners-up in the EFL Cup, and reach the final of the FA Cup.

His physicality, speed, and composure on the ball have made him a massive asset for Thomas Tuchel. This could make him an ideal replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio. Loftus-Cheek's contract is set to expire in 2024.

Chelsea could sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek to raise the funds required to sign Ligue 1 star

Despite Ruben Loftus-Cheek's impressive performances this season, Chelsea could opt to sell the midfielder this summer rather than risk losing him for cheap next year. His potential sale could help the Blues raise the funds required to sign AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

As per 90min, the Frenchman has emerged as one of Thomas Tuchel's top transfer targets. Tchouameni has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Monaco.

Tchouameni helped France win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League last year and has continued his good form this season. His versatility, speed, work rate, and tenacity make him the ideal transfer target for Chelsea.

