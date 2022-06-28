3 things Robert Lewandowski could offer Barcelona should a possible transfer happen this summer

Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with Barcelona this summer. As per MailOnlineSports, FC Barcelona will table a new bid for the Polish international this week. FC Barcelona have struggled to sign Lewandowski this summer, but the possible sale of Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United could improve the likelihood of this deal.

As per Sky Sports, Lewandowski has already told Bayern Munich that he will not extend his contract beyond the upcoming 2022/23 season. This implies that if Bayern Munich fail to sell him, he will be a free agent at the end of the 2022/23 season.

It will be interesting to see how the Bundesliga giants handle this issue.

Nonetheless, here are three things that Robert Lewandowski could offer Barcelona if the transfer goes through, as widely speculated.

#3 Experience and influence

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

This is certainly something that Lewandowski could bring to the Camp Nou if the deal goes through. The striker's level of experience in the footballing world is outstanding. At age 33, he is one of the most decorated players currently in the footballing world. He has won several Bundesliga titles as well as the UEFA Champions League title.

The transition process has commenced at Barcelona and the club intends to use more of its youngsters in the starting XI of the team. He would be the perfect role model under whom youngsters can learn. Furthermore, he could also help some young attackers in the squad improve.

#2 Commercial impact

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

As we all know, when football clubs try to sign players, they also take a look at the commercial influence that such a player would bring to the club.

As such, a possible transfer of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona could improve the club's commercial activity. Barcelona are struggling financially and players like Robert Lewandowski could boost the club's weekly and monthly earnings. His presence could also increase the number of viewers who watch the Spanish league. Meaning this would not only be beneficial to the club, but the league in general.

His jersey will be highly in demand if he signs for Barcelona and the club could generate a lot of funds from the sale of it.

As per Sportskeeda, 29.8 percent of the entire Bayern Munich jersey sale had his name in 2021. FC Barcelona has one of the largest fan bases in the footballing world. This would see his signing boost club earnings even more, making him an even more attractive prospect Barcelona should look into.

#1 Lewandowski is one of the game's top scorers

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

He has arguably been one of the best scorers in the footballing world in recent years. This is the most important tribute he'd be bringing to Barcelona. Since the departure of Luis Suarez, the club has struggled to find a perfect number nine who can score goals and also provide assists.

In taking a look at the Barcelona first team, it's evident that the club is in demand of a striker who can match the performance of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. Robert Lewandowski is the perfect man for the job since he's proven his consistency across several years of footballing experience.

Ever since the 2015/16 German Bundesliga season, Robert Lewandowski has not scored less than 22 goals per season. In his last three German Bundesliga seasons, he has not scored less than 34 goals per season. His most impressive season was the 2020/21 German Bundesliga season, where he scored 41 goals in 29 appearances. In terms of creativity, he is also a great playmaker, capable of providing assists as a number nine.

Overall, the Polish international will certainly help Barcelona, especially in the UEFA Champions League competition where depth and expertise are imperative.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far