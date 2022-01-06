Leading contender to replace Ralf Rangnick as manager at Manchester United after Ed Woodward steps down revealed: Reports

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been identified as the leading candidate to replace Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United boss. Outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could be involved in the Dutchman's appointment, according to The Times.

Manchester United appointed Rangnick as their interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in December. Despite his reputation, the German tactician is not expected to remain in charge of the club beyond this season.

The Red Devils are expected to appoint a long-term replacement for Solskjaer before the start of the 2022-23 season. According to the report, Ajax manager Ten Hag is the top contender to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Appointing Ten Hag could be outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's final act before leaving the club. Manchester United have confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role next month. Woodward will remain at Manchester United until the summer to help his replacement Richard Arnold settle in.

Arnold previously functioned as Manchester United's group managing director. He will now assume the role of chief executive officer after Woodward steps down on February 1.

Erik ten Hag to replace Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United?

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager excited many Manchester United fans. The German's reputation preceded him, having worked with the likes of RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Schalke.

However, Rangnick's time at Manchester United so far has not been as smooth as he would have hoped. Some Red Devils players are said to be unhappy with the 63-year-old's approach as a manager.

Furthermore, losing to Wolves on Monday has dealt a major blow to Rangnick's hopes of leading Manchester United to a top-four finish this season. As things stand, he is expected to be replaced in the summer.

As Manchester United hunt for a replacement for Rangnick, Erik ten Hag appears to be at the top of their wishlist. The Dutchman was linked with the managerial job at Old Trafford when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United have any alternatives in mind for Ten Hag.

