Leeds consider launching move to sign Manchester United attacker: Reports

Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo has emerged as a loan target for Leeds United following an impressive stint with Sunderland, according to The Mirror.

Diallo, 20, impressed on loan at Sunderland in the 2022-23 season, earning rave reviews. He bagged 14 goals and four assists from 42 appearances across competitions for the Black Cats. The attacker was key to the Championship club's push for promotion, although they lost to Luton Town in the playoff semifinal.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag intend to take a closer look at Diallo during the Red Devils' pre-season tour to the United States, according to the aforementioned source. However, another loan move appears to be on the cards for the Ivory Coast international.

There have been suggestions that Sunderland could to signing Diallo, who the Old Trafford outfit acquired from Atalanta for £20 million in 2020, on a temporary deal again. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the youngster would prefer to return to the Stadium of Light if he is sent out on loan next term.

Leeds, meanwhile, have emerged as another option for Diallo, as per the report. The Whites hope to return straight back to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term. Although they are yet to finalize a replacement for Sam Allardyce, the Yorkshire-based club are considering a loan move for the Manchester United attacker.

A move for Diallo makes sense as Leeds could lose Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison this summer. The latter is eyeing a move away from Elland Road after the Whites dropped to the Championship. Gnonto, meanwhile, is a man in demand, with Everton and Crystal Palace among the clubs interested in him.

Ten Hag, though, would prefer for Diallo to move abroad or join one of the newly promoted Premier League teams instead of spending another season in the Championship. It remains to be seen if such an arrangement can be made for the attacker.

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga could also be on the move

Anthony Elanga, 21, rose to prominence during Ralf Rangnick's stint as Manchester United's interim manager in the 2021-22 season. However, he fell down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag last season. The attacker started only one game across competitions for the Red Devils after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in December.

Manchester United had initially planned to send the Sweden international out on loan. However, with Elanga seemingly not on Ten Hag's plans, they are now prepared to sell him this summer. The English giants are prepared to offload the attacker for as little as £10 million.

Elanga will not be short of options if he leaves Old Trafford permanently this summer. Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in him, according to The Daily Mail. The Swede is also of interest to Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

