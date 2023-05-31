Manchester United halve asking price for attacker who has struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United have halved Anthony Elanga's price tag to £10 million ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Elanga, who has been with the Red Devils since 2015, made his senior debut for the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in May 2021. The attacker came on as a 66th-minute substitute in the team's 2-1 Premier League loss against Leicester City to make his first-team bow.

The winger rose to prominence during Ralf Rangnick's stint as Manchester United's interim manager last season. He made 26 appearances across competitions under the German, including 16 starts, and bagged three goals and two assists.

Elanga, 21, also featured regularly under Ten Hag in the first half of the season, playing in 13 games across competitions. However, the Sweden international has found playing time hard to come since December.

The attacker has not appeared for the Red Devils in the league since playing five minutes in their 7-0 defeat against Liverpool on March 5. His last appearance for the club came in their 3-0 loss to Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in April.

Elanga's lack of involvement in the second half of the season has raised doubts about his future at Old Trafford. Manchester United had previously intended to send him out on loan, but are now considering a permanent sale, according to the aforementioned source.

The Premier League giants have also slashed Elanga's asking price in half, as per the said report. The Swede is now said to be available for transfer for a meager sum of £10 million and is among several players who could be on their way out this summer.

Everton were interested in signing Elanga on loan in January, but the move was blocked by Ten Hag. It remains to be seen if the Toffees will rekindle their interest in the attacker.

How did Anthony Elanga fare in his last start for Manchester United?

Anthony Elanga has played 26 games across competitions for Manchester United this season, bagging two assists. However, 19 of those appearances have come off the bench. His last start for the team came in their 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup in January.

The attacker led the line for the Red Devils but had a quiet game. He was not involved in any of the three games despite playing up front for 84 minutes. Elanga failed to register a single shot on target.

Elanga had only 26 touches of the ball, with no other Manchester United outfield starter faring worse. He also completed just 16 passes, the fourth-worse tally among Red Devils players. The Sweden international also lost possession six times.

