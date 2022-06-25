Leeds set new asking price for Raphinha amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal: Reports

Leeds United have reportedly slapped a new price tag on their in-demand winger Raphinha amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United have increased their valuation of the Brazilian international to £65 million. He reports that the Whites are more determined to stick to their demands after agreeing to sell Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano yesterday (June 24), Manchester City have agreed a £42 million deal with Leeds United for Phillips.

Raphinha has been a player very much in demand in recent weeks, having seen himself linked with a number of top clubs across Europe.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona have had a complete agreement with Raphinha's agent Deco since February. However, the Blaugrana were struggling to match Leeds' demands for the Brazilian international back then, which was around €55 million.

Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority. Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal.Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority. Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFCNext week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Sport reported that Raphinha has been blocking offers from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Raphinha has fared extremely well for Leeds United since his £17 million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020. The fleet-footed attacker has scored a total of 17 goals while also providing 12 assists in 67 games for the Yorkshire club till date.

Raphinha's form has also been recognized by Brazilian national team manager Tite as he has been capped nine times for the Selecao, netting thrice.

Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal - Which is the best move for the Brazilian?

Amid interest from almost every top club in the Premier League and of course Barcelona, it will be quite interesting to see where the 25-year-old eventually ends up.

Raphinha has arguably been Leeds United's best player over the past couple of years and was a key factor behind their survival last season. Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal will all certainly improve from signing the technically gifted winger.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The English attack: Saka x Nketiah x Smith Rowe.

The Brazilian attack: Raphinha x Jesus x Martinelli.



This could be phenomenal. If Arsenal sign Raphinha (25) and Jesus (25) this summer then they will have:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The English attack: Saka x Nketiah x Smith Rowe.The Brazilian attack: Raphinha x Jesus x Martinelli.This could be phenomenal. If Arsenal sign Raphinha (25) and Jesus (25) this summer then they will have:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The English attack: Saka x Nketiah x Smith Rowe.🇧🇷 The Brazilian attack: Raphinha x Jesus x Martinelli.This could be phenomenal. 🔴 https://t.co/g2gSFLkUyn

Manchester United would be the perfect destination for the 25-year-old considering the Red Devils are both short of quality and depth on the flanks.

Chelsea have plenty of options on the flanks but Raphinha would be a solid upgrade on the players Tuchel has at his disposal.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have their best player Bukayo Saka in Raphinha's position, which is why it is difficult to see him being an ideal fit at the Emirates.

