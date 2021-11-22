Leeds United looking to sign Chelsea outcast on loan in January - Reports

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea's Ross Barkley in the January transfer window. Marcelo Bielsa wants to add a midfielder in the upcoming window and sees a move for the former loanee as the ideal one.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Leeds United are monitoring Barkley's situation and are keen to bring him back to Elland Road. The Chelsea midfielder is low in Thomas Tuchel's pecking order but has made eight appearances so far this season.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Leeds could make a move for midfielder Ross Barkley in January as they monitor his situation at Chelsea. (Mail on Sunday) Leeds could make a move for midfielder Ross Barkley in January as they monitor his situation at Chelsea. (Mail on Sunday) https://t.co/NpxE7NVyp7

Despite being asked to find a new club in the summer, the Englishman failed to secure a move after his wage demands were deemed too high by West Bromwich Albion.

He has also been linked with several other clubs, including Burnley, who are also said to be keeping an on the Chelsea man.

Thomas Tuchel on Ross Barkey's chances at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he will not guarantee any playing time for Ross Barkley after he failed to leave Chelsea in the summer.

"He is also asking himself the same questions and maybe all of us here, to be honest, don't have the answers. I'm sure that he worries a lot about the situation: 'How can it come so far that right now I'm in between the chairs and don't really know where I belong?' I don't have these answers because I don't know him long enough.

"All the advice I can give to Ross right now and what I did say was: 'Stay humble, get it off your shoulders, all the opinions, all the expectations from everybody, all the past, what could have been, if I did this, if I did that.' It does not help in the moment.

"We have a certain adaptation to intensity and to the impact of the group on him. He is part of the training group. He does not have to love the situation but he needs to accept it in a positive way."

However, the manager has used him a few times, and the former Everton man has impressed on most occasions. Chelsea have enough midfielders in their squad and are said to be open to loaning or selling Barkley.

