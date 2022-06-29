Leeds United waiting for Arsenal to return with fresh approach for Chelsea target Raphinha: Reports

Leeds United are waiting for a new offer from Arsenal for Raphinha after Chelsea made an official offer for the Brazilian forward, as per Sport Witness.

Raphinha has emerged as one of the Premier League's most coveted players in the ongoing transfer window. He is certain to leave Elland Road before the 2022-23 season gets underway.

As per the report, Chelsea have tabled an offer worth £55 million for the 25-year-old striker but Leeds are holding out on responding to it. They know that Arsenal are also interested in the player and are hopeful of an even better offer from the Gunners.

As per Goal, Raphinha personally prefers a move to Barcelona. However, the La Liga giants are in no position to match Chelsea's offer. As things stand, the Blaugrana are out of the race for the player's services.

Sport Witness also claimed that Leeds United are happy to wait for the best offer from potential suitors for the player, who has two years left on his contract.

Raisa Simplicio @simpraisa



Os Blues tentam agora uma acordo com o brasileiro enquanto o Leeds espera um novo movimento do Arsenal



Parceira com



goal.com/br/not%C3%ADci… Chelsea entra firme na briga por Raphinha e formaliza proposta ao LeedsOs Blues tentam agora uma acordo com o brasileiro enquanto o Leeds espera um novo movimento do ArsenalParceira com @thirfernandes Chelsea entra firme na briga por Raphinha e formaliza proposta ao LeedsOs Blues tentam agora uma acordo com o brasileiro enquanto o Leeds espera um novo movimento do Arsenal Parceira com @thirfernandes goal.com/br/not%C3%ADci…

A bidding war between Arsenal and Chelsea for Raphinha could play out in the coming days

Chelsea's official bid for Raphinha stands at £55 million while BBC reported that Arsenal's initial offer for the Brazilian striker was rejected by Leeds last week. While the figures were not disclosed, the offer reportedly was below Leeds' asking price.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack after agreeing to let Romelu Lukaku join Inter Milan on loan. Apart from their better offer, they also hold one more advantage over Arsenal in this negotiation.

The Blues can offer Champions League football to Raphinha while Arsenal, who finished fifth in the 2021-22 campaign, will be playing in the Europa League next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Club agreement with Leeds for £60/65m total fee - Arsenal tried until yesterday... and now waiting. Raphinha deal. Key hours ahead for Chelsea as they will try to reach full agreement with Brazilian winger and his agent Deco on personal terms, really important step.Club agreement with Leeds for £60/65m total fee - Arsenal tried until yesterday... and now waiting. Raphinha deal. Key hours ahead for Chelsea as they will try to reach full agreement with Brazilian winger and his agent Deco on personal terms, really important step. 🚨🇧🇷 #CFC Club agreement with Leeds for £60/65m total fee - Arsenal tried until yesterday... and now waiting. https://t.co/cdFKPM5V2R

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes for a £17million fee in 2020 and has enjoyed a solid run across two seasons for the Whites. Since October of 2020 when he joined the club, no player has had more goal involvements for Leeds than Raphinha.

As per Sky Sports, in 65 Premier League appearances, the Brazilian scored a total of 17 goals and provided 12 assists. He had also made more high-intensity sprints than any other player in the Premier League since his debut in 2020 (1592).

Raphinha has also become a regular in the Brazil national setup and will be a very good addition to any team in the Premier League. With the Blues making a decent offer for his services, the ball is now in the Gunners' court.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far