Leicester City keen on hiring ex-Chelsea boss as replacement for Enzo Maresca - Reports

Having lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, Leicester City are considering hiring Blues' former boss Graham Potter for their vacant managerial position, as per The Telegraph. The Foxes are without a manager as they prepare for a return to the English top flight after winning the Championship in style last season.

Up until his dismissal from Stamford Bridge, Potter was regarded as one of the finest managers in English football. He worked in Sweden with Ostersunds, who he led to the UEFA Europa League, before joining Swansea City and then Brighton and Hove Albion.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter was in charge of Chelsea for an ill-fated seven-month spell in 2023 after the club appointed him as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel. He was sacked after a series of less-than-ideal performances from the side in April 2023 and has been without a job since then.

The Blues swooped in on Leicester City for their Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca, appointing him as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino. They paid around £10 million for the Italian manager, leaving the Foxes to search for his replacement.

Leicester City appreciate the kind of football implemented by Potter over the years and have identified him as their prime target as per the aforementioned report. The Englishman could be difficult to convince, given that he has turned down offers from a host of clubs within and outside England, including Ajax and Nice.

Graham Potter is also in the running to be the next England manager, and the Three Lions job may be his reason for turning down club offers. Leicester City have West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan as an alternative target if they fail to land Potter.

Chelsea target informs agent of intention to leave Premier League club - Reports

Chelsea target Jhon Duran has informed his agent of his decision to move away from Aston Villa this summer, as per The Mirror. The Colombian striker is on international duty with his country as they are preparing for Copa America, but his mind seems set on a move.

Duran was on the radar of the Blues in the January transfer window, with multiple outlets linking him with a switch to Stamford Bridge. An injury in January eventually scuppered the move, but the young striker is aware of their interest.

Jhon Duran has found himself behind Ollie Watkins in the Villa Park pecking order and wishes to move elsewhere to play regularly. The 20-year-old struck eight times in 37 appearances across all competitions for Unai Emery's side last season.

