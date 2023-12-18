Leicester City ready to break Championship transfer record to sign Brazilian star linked with Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

Leicester City are set to rub shoulders with Liverpool and Arsenal in their pursuit of Brazilian star Lucas Beraldo, who plays for Sao Paulo. The Foxes are prepared to break the Championship transfer record to sign the young defender in the January transfer window (via SPORTbible).

Last season was a shocking one in many ways, but one of the biggest shocks was the relegation of Leicester City from the Premier League. The Foxes, who as recently as 2021 were FA Cup champions, were relegated from the division after a series of unconvincing showings.

Leicester City have looked a level above the rest of the teams in the Championship as they sit at the top with 53 points after 22 games. Their appointment of former Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca has proven to be a masterstroke, as they currently look on course for an immediate promotion.

The Foxes are strengthening their squad ahead of their potential return to the top flight, and they are prepared to spend heavily by Championship standards. They intend to sign Beraldo from his Brazilian club and have informed his side of their intent.

Beraldo has been linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal in the past, as both Premier League sides are looking at defensive recruitment. The 20-year-old played 24 matches for his side in the just-concluded Brasileirao Serie A season, scoring once.

Sao Paulo have slapped a price tag of €20 million on the youngster, having rejected an approach from Zenit St Petersburg for €18 million. Leicester City have indicated to the club that they will pay up to €20 million to land the youngster as they try to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature.

If their offer exceeds €20.2 million, the Foxes will break the Championship record fee of £17.5 million paid to Monaco by Huddersfield Town to sign Terence Kongolo in 2018. They will be open to paying such an amount to sign the highly-rated defender as they look to go straight back to being a quality Premier League side.

Liverpool, Arsenal linked with January transfers

Liverpool (39 points) and Arsenal (38 points) are second and first, respectively, in the Premier League as we near the halfway stage of the season. Both sides have started the season excellently, and are aware of the importance of staying ahead of their rivals.

Jürgen Klopp's side have been linked with multiple players ahead of the January window, as has Mikel Arteta's. The Reds lost Joel Matip to a season-ending injury and are being linked with a host of defenders and midfielders.

Arsenal are openly pursuing a new striker, and Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke is the latest name on their list (via The Daily Star). Both clubs are eager to recruit reinforcement ahead of a second half of the season that promises to be very competitive.