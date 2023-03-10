Leicester City star banished from first-team squad after questioning Brendan Rodgers - Reports

Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has reportedly started training alone after being banished from the first team for questioning manager Brendan Rodgers. The Dane hasn't started in the league since January 2022.

Vestergaard, 30, has been out of favor under Rodgers, featuring just three times this season. He has evidently become frustrated with his situation. The Foxes defender recently gave an interview with Danish newspaper EkstraBladet, deeming Rodgers' decision not to select him as strange. He said:

"Brendan Rodgers and the club knew exactly which player they were buying with both my strengths and weaknesses, and it's hard to understand that from one moment to the next I'm suddenly unusable."

He added:

"It feels strange, I must admit."

Brendan Rodgers believes there will be a big change at Leicester City in the summer in terms of player turnover.





According to the Daily Mail, Vestergaard has been training alone with a fitness coach on a separate pitch off the back of that interview. He arrived at the King Power from Southampton in the summer of 2021 for £15 million.

Fulham were reportedly willing to pay around £16 million for the defender last summer. However, the player was reluctant to join the newly-promoted side. Hertha Berlin and AS Monaco were also touted with interest in his services.

Vestergaard's contract with Leicester City expires at the end of the season. He could become a free agent if his situation doesn't change at the King Power. Rodgers did respond to Vestergaard's interview, saying that it was unauthorized:

'I'll not talk too much on it as it was an unauthorised interview... I've been very clear on his position on the club. That communication has always been there."

Premier League legend Chris Sutton predicts Chelsea to beat Leicester City this weekend

Sutton has predicted Chelsea to triumph over Leicester City but only just. He alluded to the Foxes' form, telling BBC Sport:

“The Foxes actually performed pretty well in their defeat against Southampton last time out but they need a positive result here otherwise the atmosphere at King Power Stadium might start to turn ugly."

He added:

“I don’t see them getting one, though. Chelsea’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday was huge for their season and I am expecting Graham Potter’s side to build on that here."

Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power on Saturday (March 11), looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats across competitions. The Foxes were beaten 1-0 by Southampton on Saturday (March 4). They were eliminated from the fifth Round of the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to EFL Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on February 28.

They face Graham Potter's men who have started to regain form following a struggling period. The Blues beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (2-1) on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarterfinals last time out.

