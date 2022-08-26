Leicester identify potential replacement for Chelsea target Wesley Fofana: Reports

Leicester City have identified Atalanta defender Merih Demiral as a potential replacement should Wesley Fofana join Chelsea, as per Tutto Mercato (via Inside Futbol).

Fofana continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge having sat out last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

The young defender has also missed the side's training sessions, amdist the uncertainty over his future.

Chelsea have had three bids rejected for the French centre-back thus far.

However, they are expected to find a resolution to sign the player before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Leicester will have to move quick to find a replacement given how important Fofana is to the defensive side of their team.

He has made 52 appearances since arriving from Saint-Etienne in 2020, winning the FA Cup in 2021 by beating Chelsea in the final.

The Foxes seem to have lined up Demiral as a potential replacement for Fofana, with Brendan Rodgers an admirer of the Turk.

Rodgers reportedly believes that the Atalanta defender possesses the characteristics to immediately replace Fofana with no issues.

However, the Serie A side do not want to part ways with the player with so little time left in the transfer window.

If Leicester want to sign Demiral, they will have to fork out a big fee.

The defender joined Atalanta on loan from Juventus last season and his move was made a permanent one for £22 million just this July.

He has made 43 appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini's side and has earned 35 international caps for Turkiye.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel casts doubt over incomings

Chelsea's business may be done

Tuchel isn't promising Blues fans that there will be any further arrivals before the September 1 deadline arrives.

This is despite there seemingly being a confidence that a deal for Fofana can be struck.

The Blues boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Leicester on August 27, (via Daily Mail):

"We have some ideas but maybe nobody comes in, it's not a long window anymore.Our focus is on the things that we can influence. No matter what we want there are always several parties involved."

Tuchel's men were shockingly beaten 3-0 by Leeds United last weekend. The German believes his side should have been strong enough to beat the Peacocks:

"The squad was strong enough to win the match at Leeds, and far too strong to lose 3-0. This is where it starts. The transfer window has not changed the opinion much. We have known for weeks what we ideally add to the group."

Edited by Matthew Guyett