“Less and less tempted” - Journalist provides discouraging update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi’s contract renewal

Lionel Messi is reportedly slowly losing interest in renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain [PSG]. The Argentine's father reportedly held a meeting with the club today, but an agreement was not reached.

As per Loïc Tanzi of L'Équipe, Messi is 'less and less tempted' to renew his deal with PSG. His current contract expires at the end of the season.

The report adds that a return to Barcelona is on the cards, but the club leading the chase, should Messi decide to end his European career, is Inter Miami. The MLS side's co-owner David Beckham spoke about the Argentine star earlier this month and said:

"I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he's a great father. I love him because he's a great personality, a character. He's a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion."

He added:

"He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country, and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him."

Lionel Messi urged by Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate to leave PSG for Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in the winter transfer window, and Lionel Messi has been urged to follow him. Jaloliddin Masharipov wants the Argentine to pick a club in the Saudi Pro League, with reports suggesting that Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are interested in the Argentine.

He told SPORTS.ru:

"I haven't read the opinion about Xavi. I have no information about Messi coming to Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia can arrange it if it wants to. There will be no problem with money. Cristiano wanted to come; the transfer was done. It all depends on Leo himself. I think that no star should miss the chance to play in the championship where Ronaldo has now arrived."

Lionel Messi has not decided on his next club yet, and talks with PSG could continue until the end of the season.

