Lewandowski's family 'shocked' by Bayern Munich treatment as bold Sadio Mane claim emerges: Reports

Robert Lewandowski's family have reportedly been left 'shocked' by Bayern Munich's treatment of the superstar forward and are disappointed by the reaction of the club towards Sadio Mane's arrival.

According to BILD, as per Barca Universal, the family of the 33-year-old feel that the Bundesliga champions are 'ungrateful' for everything he has given the club over the past decade.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @albert_roge] Robert Lewandowski has decided to show up for Bayern's pre-season. The player will be in Munich tomorrow to report to training. As long as his move to Barcelona is not done, Lewandowski will act with utmost professionalism [ @tjuanmarti Robert Lewandowski has decided to show up for Bayern's pre-season. The player will be in Munich tomorrow to report to training. As long as his move to Barcelona is not done, Lewandowski will act with utmost professionalism [@tjuanmarti, @albert_roge]

Robert Lewandowski's entourage are also said to be disappointed by the way Bayern have celebrated their new signing Sadio Mane. The Senegalese was in a similar situation to the legendary Polish international when he left Liverpool.

The 30-year-old also had 12 months left on his deal at Anfield. The Bundesliga champions secured the forward for around £30 million with Liverpool's blessing, as they recognized everything that Mane had done for the club.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians appear to be holding firm on their asking price of £50 million for Lewandowski, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich want a minimum of €70M for Robert Lewandowski to even start talks with Barcelona.



(Source: Bayern Munich want a minimum of €70M for Robert Lewandowski to even start talks with Barcelona.(Source: @Gol 🚨 Bayern Munich want a minimum of €70M for Robert Lewandowski to even start talks with Barcelona.(Source: @Gol) https://t.co/DfJ7lxbqxF

As per BBC Sport, the talismanic striker said at a press conference while on international duty last month:

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation. I realize a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Lewandowski has scored an incredible 345 times in 375 appearances for Bayern. He has won the Bundesliga title every season he has been a player there, as well as claiming the 2020 Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand believes Robert Lewandowski could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Reports have circulated in recent weeks that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford. This is believed to be due to the Red Devils' lack of Champions League football in the upcoming campaign.

Legendary defender Ferdinand believes Robert Lewandowski could replace Ronaldo at United. He told FIVE (as per The Mirror):

"The only other person who could fill into those shoes, who I'd have confidence in, who's possibly capable of doing it, is Lewandowski. But he looks like he has his heart set on Barcelona if they can get that deal done. The only way I see it happening is if United can get Lewandowski and then Ronaldo could go then."

"That's the only way it happens and, if United can't get a ready-made replacement to bang in 20 or 25 goals next season outside of Lewandowski or somebody [else] gettable, I don't see it being a deal that gets done, not at all."

GOAL @goal PSG and Chelsea will try to sign Robert Lewandowski if Barcelona don’t complete his transfer, according to Sport Bild 🗞 PSG and Chelsea will try to sign Robert Lewandowski if Barcelona don’t complete his transfer, according to Sport Bild 🗞 https://t.co/uLC7BWR0DU

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far