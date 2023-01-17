Lewandowski shares special relationship with Barcelona star and has advised him to follow a balanced diet and not drink carbonated drinks - Reports

Robert Lewandowski has developed a special bond with Barcelona midfielder Gavi and has given the 18-year-old some advice to help his career, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Polish forward has been a mentor and source of inspiration for the young talents at Camp Nou since joining the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich last summer. Robert Lewandowski's €45 million transfer to Barcelona was questioned by some people during the summer transfer window due to his age.

However, the striker has put all doubts to bed with his fantastic goalscoring exploits in Catalonia.

barcacentre @barcacentre Lewandowski and Gavi share a special relationship, with the Pole asking the midfielder to learn English, to follow a balanced diet and to not drink carbonated drinks. [md] #fcblive Lewandowski and Gavi share a special relationship, with the Pole asking the midfielder to learn English, to follow a balanced diet and to not drink carbonated drinks. [md] #fcblive

The Polish forward has stood out for his leadership qualities and commitment to helping youngsters to become better players. This has been evident in his connection with Gavi in recent months and AS has highlighted some helpful tips the 34-year-old has passed to his younger colleague.

The Spanish publication reports that the former Bayern Munich forward has advised the Barcelona wonderkid to learn English and follow a balanced diet. He's also told the Spaniard to refrain from consuming carbonated drinks.

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi's relationship came to the limelight once again during Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on Sunday (15 January).

The Polish international set up Gavi with a brilliant pass to open the scoring for the Catalan giants. The midfielder returned the favor 12 minutes later as he teed up the striker to double Barca's lead. Pedri then bagged a third goal to secure a 3-1 victory for the Blaugrana.

Speaking after the game, Lewandowski stated that he spoke with Gavi before kick-off and asked him to play closer to him. He told reporters (via Barca Universal):

"Before the game, I told Gavi to stay close to me. I knew we could do good things together."

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi's numbers for Barcelona so far this season

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi celebrating.

The former Bayern Munich striker has enjoyed a decent start to life in the Catalan capital this season. So far, he's made 20 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording an impressive 20 goals and five assists.

Gavi, meanwhile, has represented the Blaugrana in 25 games since the campaign kicked off, contributing one goal and five assists. Both players managed to win their first-ever trophy in a Barca jersey on Sunday and will be motivated to get more.

After crashing out of the Champions League, Xavi Hernandez's men have the Europa League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey to fight for this term.

Poll : 0 votes