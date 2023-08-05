Ligue 1 club attempt to hijack move for Chelsea linked forward as player makes preference clear: Reports

AS Monaco are reportedly looking to hijack Chelsea's move for Santos forward Deivid Washinton.

The young Brazilian forward has been a hot prospect in the summer transfer market. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Santos have accepted the Blues' €20 million offer to sign Washington. A deal is expected to be completed soon.

However, journalist Santi Aouna has reported that Monaco have decided to join the pursuit of the youngster at the last minute. They are giving Chelsea some real competition for the 18-year-old's signature.

Aouna further reported that despite the west London club offering a more financially lucrative deal, Washington prefers a move to the Ligue 1 club.

Newly appointed Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro has made it an aim to scout the Brazilian market and sign young players. Scuro's presence could play a key role in the deal for Washington.

The young centre-forward scored six goals in 22 matches across competitions for Santos during the 2022-23 season.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about dealing with tiredness during Chelsea's pre-season

Chelsea conducted a 17-day tour in the United States as part of their pre-season tour. Their most recent game was against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has now outlined his plan for the remainder of the small portion of the pre-season. The Argentine manager said that he has decided to give the players off on weekends for two days as otherwise they could be tired.

Explaining how his approach can help the players stay fresh amidst a hectic schedule, Pochettino said (via Chelsea's website):

"The players are sleeping in a different beds every three days, different pillows, different food. Sometimes we think players are machines, but they are not and they of course suffer because of changes, different pitches to train, many important details that are so important."

The Blues play their 2023-24 season opener on August 13 as they take on Liverpool in a Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge. After finishing 12th in the league last season, the Stamford Bridge outfit are keen on making a strong comeback this term.