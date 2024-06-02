Ligue 1 club ready to sell Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target for £20m this summer - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly on high alert as Youssouf Fofana is looking to leave AS Monaco. The French midfielder has stated that he has an agreement to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer.

Speaking to the media, Fofana stated that he has spoken to the AS Monaco hierarchy but is not pushing for a move. He admitted that he would stay if the right offer does not present itself. He said (via GOAL):

"I have spoken about it with the hierarchy, it isn't a secret. We had exchanges and they agreed to accompany me in this new stage. If [a move] doesn't happen, I still have a year left and I will be happy to stay. We were in agreement that we would accompany each other in this process in which everyone should be a winner, be it me or the club."

Arsenal are looking to sign a replacement for defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and see Fofana as the ideal player. However, the Gunners are likely to face competition from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a replacement for Casemiro, as the Brazilian has not been at his best and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. AS Monaco are open to a sale and GOAL claim that they would accept an offer of £20 million.

AS Monaco confirm Arsenal and Manchester United target could have left last summer

Youssouf Fofana had the opportunity to leave last summer but chose to stay as per AS Monaco's CEO. Thiago Scuro was quoted by GOAL as saying that the midfielder is on the transfer list this summer.

Scuro told GFFN:

"There were good opportunities for him to leave last summer. It was his decision to stay because of his personal goals. It was a very good decision for us because he had a very good and consistent season, for him too as it was probably his best season at Monaco. He is probably one of the players that we are open to selling. We will see the opportunities that he has. It is still too early to make a decision."

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and see the Frenchman as an enticing candidate. The AS Monaco star is currently heading to EURO 2024 with France, and will be looking to impress.