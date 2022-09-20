Ligue 1 club schedule meeting with ex-PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to discuss possibility of taking over as head coach: Reports

Ligue 1 side OGC Nice have reportedly scheduled a meeting with former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino to potentially take over from manager Lucien Favre.

Nice saw head coach Christophe Galtier join PSG this summer after just one season with the club. They replaced Galtier with Favre, who previously managed the club for two years between 2016 and 2018.

His second stint at the club hasn't started favorably, with Nice languishing in the 13th spot in the Ligue 1 table with two wins, two draws, and four defeats in the league so far.

According to Foot Mercato, with results taking a dip, Nice have already started preparing for life after Favre. In this quest, they are set to meet former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The meeting is reportedly scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 20. The aforementioned report further claims that Nice will have no problems meeting the Argentine tactician's financial demands.

Mauricio Pochettino's failure to lead PSG to UEFA Champions League title saw him get the sack

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed the Paris-based club's manager in January last year with the club's board wanting to win the elusive Champions League title. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss couldn't lead them to continental glory.

Though he helped the side win the league title last term, Pochettino was sacked and replaced by Galtier. He managed the Parisians in 84 matches, helping them to 56 wins in them.

But that wasn't enough for the club's board, who are desperate to win the Champions League after having assembled a world-beating team.

The new season is going as per plan for the French giants. They are currently unbeaten across competitions and lead the Ligue 1 table with 22 points in eight matches.

They have also won both their Champions League encounters. They defeated Juventus 2-1 to start their European campaign before getting the better of Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in their second game.

