Ligue 1 giants submit offer for Liverpool attacker - Reports

Liverpool attacker Xhardan Shaqiri has reportedly reached the end of his road in Merseyside. He is now expected to pack his bags and bid farewell to the club before the transfer window shuts this summer. The French Ligue 1 has appeared as a potential destination for the Swiss international.

According to recent reports, Olympique Lyon are interested in the services of Shaqiri. They have already submitted an undisclosed offer to Liverpool for his signature. The Ligue 1 outfit are said to have been monitoring the player's situation at Anfield for quite some time and believe now is the right time to make their move.

The attacker has allegedly made it clear to the Reds that he intends to leave the club this summer to seek greener pastures elsewhere next season. The report includes that the Premier League giants will be willing to let him go if they receive an offer worth about £13 million.

Sources have confirmed that Lyon are serious about their interest in Xherdan Shaqiri. New manager Peter Bosz is said to be a keen admirer of his versatility. However, the attacker's wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block to in negotiations.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City during the winter of 2018 in a deal worth £13.5 miillion but has struggled to find his feet in Merseyside. He scored just once for the Reds in 22 games last season. Overall, Shaqiri has managed eight goals and nine assists in 63 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Other clubs also interested in Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to exit Liverpool this summer

Xherdan Shaqiri might have failed to impress in the famous Liverpool shirt but was excellent for his nation at the European Championships this summer. The attacker bagged three vital goals as Switzerland made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Courtesy of his eye-catching displays, the 29-year-old has appeared on the radar of quite a few clubs this summer. The likes of Napoli, Lazio, Sevilla and Villareal are all reportedly exploring the possibility of prising him away, alongside Olympique Lyon.

It remains to be seen which of these outfits will come out on top in the race for the player's signature in the coming weeks.

