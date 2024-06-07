Ligue 1 star keen on move to Real Madrid despite interest from Manchester United and other PL clubs - Reports

Lille defender Leny Yoro is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United and other interested Premier League clubs.

The 18-year-old centre-back is one of the brightest defensive prospects coming out of France, and this has also drawn the attention of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to a report from CaughtOffSide, Yoro would prefer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu (via @MadridXtra). This season, the youngster made 44 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and no assists.

A move to the Spanish capital would certainly be tempting, given the club currently host some ageing centre-halfs. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both over 30 years of age and could be entering the final legs of their respective careers.

Given the issues Carlo Ancelotti had at centre-back with injuries to multiple players, it's no surprise that the club are looking at younger options. With a spot in the XI up for grabs, a move to Real Madrid could certainly suit the France under-23 international.

Moreover, Los Blancos have enjoyed a stunning season that saw them win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. Given that he would earn the opportunity to win top honours with Ancelotti and Co., Yoro may choose not to surpass such an opportunity.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are going through a rebuild and finished eighth in the Premier League this year. However, the Red Devils continue their pursuit of the player and have lodged a €60 million bid for him, according to Spanish outlet MARCA (via The Hard Tackle).

Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United would reportedly have to cough up £70 million should they wish to complete the signing of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Toffees defender has drawn interest from several clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid, who were said to be looking at him earlier in the year. Journalist Ben Jacobs stated while speaking in February that the Madrid-based outfit and Tottenham Hotspur wished to sign Branthwaite (via One Football).

The 21-year-old has certainly impressed this season in the Premier League, making 35 appearances and bagging three goals. Currenlty, the youngster is contracted with Everton till the summer of 2027, but could move away to play for high profile clubs.