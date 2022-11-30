Lionel Messi has 4 options on the table as speculation surrounding PSG exit intensify: Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has four options on the table to choose from as rumors regarding his future continued to do the rounds. The Argentine's contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The first option is for Lionel Messi to remain where he is and attempt to guide the champions of France to the echelons of European football until he decides to retire. This is the route PSG will want him to take as club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly prepared to pull out all the stops to keep the forward at the club.

The second option is for La Pulga to leave Paris and return to Barcelona. The Camp Nou hierarchy have openly expressed their interest in bringing the Argentine back to the club. However, it is uncertain if the Spanish outfit, currently dealing with financial difficulties, would be able to afford him.

The third option is for Lionel Messi to reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The PSG forward would be a shining light alongside center-forward Erling Haaland, who has made a bright start to his Premier League career.

Messi's final option would be to leave Europe entirely for a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami. This is widely seen as his next step. The El Nacional report claims that this option 'carries the most weight at the moment'.

La Liga president discusses PSG forward Lionel Messi potentially moving to Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed doubts about Barcelona's ability to re-sign legendary forward Messi this summer. The Argentine left Nou Camp a year and a half ago after the Catalan club’s dire finances made it impossible for him to stay.

However, La Pulga has now been linked with a sensational return to Catalonia next summer.

With around six months left on his current deal with PSG, Messi will be free to enter talks with other European clubs from January. Tebas, however, made it clear that he could not see Barcelona - or any other club, securing Messi’s signature due to his current wages. He said (via GOAL):

"It depends on what he [Lionel Messi] earns. If it's what he earned when he left [in 2021], then no. With the amount Messi earns [at the moment], only PSG can afford him."

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez recently spoke about his desire to coach Messi at some point, sparking rumors about a return for the Argentine. While the Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to match PSG's offer, Barcelona will hope that they can still resign their greatest-ever player by pulling on his heartstrings.

