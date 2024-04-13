Lionel Messi to attract big names for Sporting KC vs Inter Miami with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce in line to attend MLS match - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami head to Sporting Kansas City tomorrow (April 14) and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could become the latest celebrities to catch him in action.

A presenter on This is MLS asked her guests whether they expected singer-songwriter Swift and her partner NFL star Kelce to be in attendance. The Herons travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former MLS star Taylor Twellman hinted that he expects to see the couple attend the game. It wouldn't come as much of a surprise since the stars, mostly from Hollywood, have been out during Lionel Messi's start at Inter Miami. The likes of Spiderman Tom Holland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Selena Gomez have attended games since he arrived at DRV PNK last summer.

Taylor Swift has several properties close to Arrowhead Stadium and it's Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs stomping ground. One of her properties, the Adelicia Condo in Nashville, is just 548 miles from the 76,416-capacity stadium.

Lionel Messi will be eager to put on a show after Inter Miami's disappointing exit from the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner started and assisted in a 3-1 loss (5-2 aggregate) to Liga MX side Monterrey on Thursday (April 11).

Messi has been dealing with muscular issues as of late and missed the first leg of that tie due to this fitness problem. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has shone since arriving at DRV PNK, and he's registered six goals and three assists in seven games across competitions this season.

Lionel Messi's teammate Marcelo Weigandt left frustrated after Inter Miami crashed out of the Champions Cup

Marcelo Weigandt (right) was angry with Inter Miami's defeat.

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has transformed the MLS franchise co-owned by David Beckham. The Argentine icon captained the Herons to Leagues Cup glory last August which was the first major trophy they've won since being formed in 2018.

The Barcelona legend has also been joined at DRV PNK by several of his former teammates. Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets all joined Messi in Miami after his move.

Argentine right-back Marcelo Weigandt also joined on loan from Boca Juniors last month. He played in the defeat to Monterrey and admitted he was disappointed with the outcome (via intermiami.news):

"I am not happy with this result. We will work again to overcome this defeat, but this competition is something we wanted to win, and being unable to beat Monterrey leaves me feeling angry with the defeat."

Expand Tweet

Martino's Herons have the opportunity to put their Champions Cup elimination behind them against Sporting KC. They sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings on 12 points from eight games.

Poll : Will Lionel Messi end his career at Inter Miami? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion