Lionel Messi 'closer than ever' to staying at Barcelona next season - Reports

Lionel Messi's Barcelona future has been a hotly-debated subject over the past few months after the Argentinian failure to force a move away from the Nou Camp last summer.

A recent report from El Chiringuito TV - as relayed by BarcaUniversal - suggests that the 33-year-old is now 'closer than ever' to staying with the Blaugrana next season.

🚨 "MESSI está más CERCA que nunca de QUEDARSE en el BARÇA"



🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez en #ElChiringuitoDeMega 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ac2KG05BIp — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 5, 2021

Messi will be out of a contract at Barcelona in June this year, and he has been free to discuss terms for a potential move away from the Catalans since January.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that the 33-year-old staying at the Nou Camp is heavily dependent on the team's ability to contend for titles. This is something that could be pushed in the right direction under the incoming candidate following Barcelona's presidential elections.

Lionel Messi is also said to have received positive updates regarding competitive signings being made by the Blaugrana in the upcoming window. Presidential candidates are said to already be in contact with his compatriot Sergio Aguero about a potential move to Barcelona.

New Barcelona president will play a crucial role in Lionel Messi's decision about his future

Joan Laporta (2nd L) looks to take over the Barcelona presidency for a second term.

Barcelona is set to go through a plethora of changes behind the scenes, as over 100,000 members of the club vote in the latest presidential election on Sunday.

The election is a highly anticipated event, with the arrest of former president Josep Bartomeu on Monday adding fuel to the spectacle. An important task for all the presidential candidates remains keeping Lionel Messi at the club.

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed in the presidential debate that his previous relationship with the Argentinian can convince the player to stay at Barcelona. Laporta has stated that no other candidate will be able to prevent Messi from leaving the club.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi continues to be consistently linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 33-year-old will have the opportunity to link up with Pep Guardiola once again at Manchester City. However, the English side may choose not to sign Messi - given his advanced age and their interest in Erling Haaland.

The Argentinian could also potentially join compatriots Mauricio Pochettino and Angel di Maria, as well as former Barcelona teammate Neymar, at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisian outfit, however, could have a hard time balancing the wages of the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe if they sign Messi. Neymar is set to sign a new long-term deal with PSG while Mbappe still has two years left on his contract.