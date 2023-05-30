Lionel Messi does not consider Barcelona move as realistic option for him now: Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly does not consider re-joining Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window as a realistic option. The Argentine's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire this summer and he will be eligible to join another club on a free transfer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barce Universal), Messi is now all set to make a decision on his future with PSG's season ending on Sunday, June 4. However, it now seems that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't see a Barcelona return as a feasible option.

The Catalan giants are yet to make a formal offer to Messi as they are waiting for La Liga to sanction their economic viability plan. This could hamper their plans of convincing their former forward to return to the club as he wishes to make a quick decision on his future.

Messi reportedly also has an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, who are willing to make him the highest-paid footballer on the planet. They have prepared a massive €500 million per year offer for the Argentine, and have also reportedly approached his two former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

As it stands, the Blaugrana will have to make a quick call and move swiftly to secure Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou. If they fail, however, we could be in line to see yet another chapter of the Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry.

Barcelona manager Xavi keen on signing Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi recently reiterated his desire to have Lionel Messi back at the club. After leading the team to the La Liga title earlier this month, the former midfielder now wants the club to sign the Argentine to fight on the European front.

"In terms of what I am in charge of, the football side of things, there are no doubts that if Messi comes back he is going to help us," Xavi told Diario Sport.

"I have made that clear to the president," he continued. "I don't have a single doubt about that because he is still a difference-maker, he is still hungry, he's a winner and he is a leader.

"We don't have a team with the talent of 2010, for example, and what does Messi bring? He brings talent. He is capable of providing the final pass, taking free kicks, scoring goals. He is a differential player in the final third."

"For that reason, and for how I want to play, for me, there is no doubt that he would add a lot. But it depends on him," Xavi added.

It remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona or leaves Europe altogether to move to Saudi.

