Lionel Messi decides next club once Inter Miami contract expires in 2025: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to rejoin boyhood club Newell's Old Boys once his Inter Miami contract expires in 2025.

According to El Nacional (via Daily Mirror), the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has decided he wants to finish his career back in his homeland with Newell's Old Boys. Messi surprised many when he chose to join the Herons following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Lionel Messi has made a blistering start to his career in the MLS. The 36-year-old has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions. He captained Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup, the first trophy in their five-year history, finishing as top scorer with 10 goals in seven games.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or currently sits on an estimated $50 and $60 million per year in MLS. The contract includes lucrative tie-ins with partners Apple and Adidas. A documentary is already set to be released by Apple TV on October 11 giving an insight into his adaption to life at DRV PNK.

However, it appears Messi is already looking at the future and is eyeing an emotional return to Newell's. The Argentine icon started his career with the Argentine Primera Division side before joining Barcelona's La Masia academy in 2000 aged 13.

Lionel Messi insisted back in 2016 that he would only reunite with Leprosos if he were to return to Argentina. He said (via FourFourTwo):

"If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be play for would be Newell's."

Messi has spent the past two decades dominating European football. He bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for Barca and 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games for PSG.

The legendary Argentine looks to have ended his European adventure following his move to Inter Miami. He could be set to return to Newell's in two years' time.

Newell's Old Boys wanted to sign Lionel Messi this past summer

Newell's Old Boys want to bring the Argentine hero back.

Newell's vice president Pablo Allegri told Ni Mas Ni Menos radio program (via Argentine newspaper Ole) that they would try to sign Lionel Messi. La Abiceleste's all-time goalscorer was a free agent after leaving PSG. Allegri said:

"We're going to go for the Messi dream, people need to honor him here."

Messi is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, 10-time La Liga champion, two-time Ligue 1 champion, seven-time Copa del Rey winner and eight-time Spanish Cup winner.

However, the Inter Miami superstar has yet to win the Libertadores during his illustrious career. Allegri referred to this in Newell's plans to resign him:

"[Conmebol president] Alejandro Dominguez said that Lionel lacked winning the Libertadores. After that, I approached the President of Conmebol and he told us that we have to work together for the dream of Messi playing in the cup."

Lionel Messi didn't return to Newell's and instead joined Inter Miami where he's already making history. However, there appears to be a desire from both parties to reunite again.