Lionel Messi demands Barcelona star's continuity at the club amid rumors of a possible return to the La Liga - Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has demanded Sergio Busquets' stay at Barcelona amidst reports that the Argentine might be set for a return to the Catalan club.

Messi is currently in the final years of his contract with PSG and is yet to agree on a new deal regarding his extension. There are widespread rumors linking him with a return to Barca.

However, the aforementioned El Nacional report claimed that Messi wants Busquets to stay at Barca as he might make a return.

Busquets, a one-club man throughout his career, is a Barcelona legend. His contract though will expire in the summer and Busquets might be on his way out with a potential move to the MLS on the cards.

Lionel Messi spent a significant amount of time with Busquets during his stint at Barca. Hence, it might be understandable why Messi would want the player to stay.

Messi left the Catalan club in 2021 as they were unable to renew the player's contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the club before his departure.

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, Messi has represented the club 67 times, scoring 29 goals and providing 32 assists.

Former Barcelona president urged Lionel Messi to return to the club

Lionel Messi is a legend in the history of Barcelona

Lionel Messi is hands down the greatest player to ever wear Barcelona's striped jersey. His 2021 departure was a tough pill for the fans to swallow.

In recent games, PSG fans have booed the Argentine as well. Former Barca president Joan Gaspart has now urged the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to make a return to his boyhood club. Gaspart said (via GOAL):

"If he decides based on economic reasons, he will surely have better offers, but if he does it with his heart, there is no place in the world that wants him as much as Barca."

Barca, however, will have to work out their financial situation if they are to secure Messi's signature by abiding by the FFP rules.

