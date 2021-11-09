Lionel Messi expected to play for Argentina after shaking off injury picked up at PSG: Reports

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Argentina against Uruguay despite being sidelined at PSG, according to French television channel RMC Sport.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer and the Argentinean's move to France was one that created a lot of buzz in the transfer window. However, the player has struggled to hit the ground running at his new club.

Injuries have held Messi back from making an immediate impact at PSG. The 34-year-old has been restricted to just five league appearances for the Parisians so far and he is yet to score a goal in Ligue 1.

The Argentine, though, has scored three goals for PSG in the Champions League this term. However, the former Barcelona star missed the side's last match against RB Leipzig in the competition and was also sidelined for PSG's last league game against Bordeaux.

Messi has been called up to the Argentina national team for their upcoming international fixtures. According to reports, he has already trained with Lionel Scaloni's team.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport PSG are unhappy over Lionel Messi's Argentina call-up amid injury issues trib.al/gHjEouz PSG are unhappy over Lionel Messi's Argentina call-up amid injury issues trib.al/gHjEouz

Messi is reportedly in line to feature for Argentina in their World Cup qualifier clash with Uruguay on Thursday. It is also said that the forward has been given the green light to play the full match against Brazil next week.

While Messi has trained with Argentina since linking up with Scaloni's team, it remains to be seen what role he will play in their match against Uruguay. The Copa America champions currently sit second in their World Cup qualifiers table.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi is content with not winning another Ballon d'Or after lifting the Copa America with Argentina 🏆 Lionel Messi is content with not winning another Ballon d'Or after lifting the Copa America with Argentina 🏆 https://t.co/6ZObrqUE2h

PSG will be sweating over Lionel Messi's fitness

The news that Messi has trained with Argentina ahead of their match with Uruguay will be a concern for PSG. His season has been marred by fitness issues so far and the French giants will be hoping that Argentina do not overburden their superstar.

Mauricio Pochettino has not yet been able to integrate Messi as a regular starter in his team. The PSG manager will be keeping fingers crossed for the forward to return from international duty unscathed.

PSG will lock horns with Nantes in Ligue 1 when they return to action following the international break. They will then visit Manchester City in the Champions League on November 24.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Messi has made eight appearances across all competitions for PSG this season. He has played 270 minutes in the Champions League and has amassed 325 minutes in the league.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar