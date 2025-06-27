Lionel Messi felt humiliated by PSG's decision during his time at the club - Reports 

Lionel Messi reportedly felt humiliated by one of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s decisions towards him during his time at the club. The Argentine legend played for the Parisiens for two seasons between 2021 and 2023.

Lionel Messi was forced to leave his boyhood side, Barcelona, in the summer of 2021 due to their reported financial problems. The legendary forward signed for PSG that summer, but his tenure did not end on a good note. In 75 appearances for the French side across competitions, he recorded 32 goals and 35 assists across competitions.

Messi has opened up about having a difficult time at PSG multiple times in the past and eventually left the side to join MLS club Inter Miami in the summer of 2023.

According to latest reports from L'Equipe (h/t Tribal Football), Lionel Messi felt humiliated by one of PSG's decisions in particular during his time at the club. During his final season, Messi took a reportedly unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia for personal reasons related to an endorsement. The PSG management punished the Argentine legend for the same by temporarily excluding him from the senior squad.

The Parisiens reportedly also forced Lionel Messi to make a public apology video, which further worsened his relations with the club. Since then, the relationship has reportedly been irreparable, with the former Barcelona superstar publicly calling out the French club for their treatment multiple times.

"I had a hard time" - When Lionel Messi opened up about his two years in PSG

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in February this year, Lionel Messi opened up about having a difficult time during his two years in Paris. He said (via TNT Sports):

"Coming to play for Inter Miami was an opportunity and the way things developed during my last years in Paris, although it was a decision that I had to make on the go, because I had to leave from Barcelona, I went through two years which I didn't enjoy."

Messi then elaborated on having a difficult time at PSG and added:

"I wasn't happy on a daily basis, with the training, the matches. I had a hard time adapting to all that. I felt called to come to Inter [Miami] because it's a club that's growing, very new, with few years as a club."

Apart from personal reasons, Messi's two years at PSG did not bring him enough success at the club level, especially if compared to his lethal numbers at Barcelona. However, the Argentine icon notably won the Finallisima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina during this time.

