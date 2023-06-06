 Lionel Messi 'further' away from returning to Barcelona as alleged claim from his father emerges: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly drifted further away from his former team Barcelona after the last round of talks between the club and Messi’s agent/father Jorge.

According to information procured by Carlos Monfort, a colleague of renowned Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona's chances of signing Messi have grown thinner. It has been claimed that Monfort pretended to be a fan and had a chat with Jorge Messi outside of the Ikibana restaurant in the county. There, he enquired about the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star’s possible return to Barcelona, and Jorge reportedly let out some juicy information.

Romero met with Monfort outside the Ikibana restaurant and asked him about the conversation he had with Lionel Messi’s father. He first asked whether the 35-year-old was closer or further away from Barca at the moment. Based on his conversation with Jorge Messi, Monfort replied (via El Nacional):

“Further.”

When Romero asked whether or not the decision was final, Montfort added:

“No, he's [Jorge Messi] been talking the whole time in conditional.”

With his PSG contract expiring on June 30, there is much speculation about his future. It is believed that Lionel Messi wants to return to Camp Nou, but the club, struggling to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules, have not yet tabled an offer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.



Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. Barcelona were not able present official bid to Messi yet during the meeting.Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. Barcelona were not able present official bid to Messi yet during the meeting. 🇦🇷Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. https://t.co/0us5IOa9Sp

In addition to Barcelona, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami are also believed to be interested in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Lionel Messi cuts a frustrating figure as he puts an end to PSG stint

Lionel Messi was named in PSG’s starting XI when they played their final match of the 2022-23 season against Clermont Foot on Saturday night (June 3). Goals from Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe saw the hosts go 2-0 up at the Parc des Princes, but the visitors refused to throw in the towel. Johan Gastiel reduced the deficit in the 24th minute before Mehdi Zeffane restored parity just before the break.

In the 63rd minute, Grejohn Kyei landed the killer blow to secure a 3-2 victory. Lionel Messi, who was playing his last match for the Ligue 1 winners, was below his best. He did create four chances but looked toothless in front of goal. In the 54th minute, he had a great chance to give PSG the lead after Mbappe squared the ball to him, but he ended up skying his effort.

In his final match for PSG, the Barcelona legend lost four ground duels, misplaced both his attempted long balls, and failed to pull off three of five dribbles.

Poll : 0 votes