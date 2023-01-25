Lionel Messi grateful to PSG and Al-Khelaifi for offering everything possible in contract when he was left stranded by Barcelona - Reports 

Lionel Messi is grateful to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the French club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as reported by L'Equipe.

The French media outlet claimed that the Argentine superstar is thankful to the Parisian giants for doing everything possible in the contract when he was left stranded by Barcelona.

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year association with Barcelona in the summer of 2021 with his contract expiring at Camp Nou.

At the time, the Blaugrana were going through financial struggles and could not afford Messi's wages, which saw him become a free agent.

L'Equipe claims that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is extremely happy with life in the French capital.

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG is expiring this summer and the report claims that he is likely to renew his deal to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi did not enjoy a particularly impressive debut season with PSG. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions last time out.

However, the Argentina international has seen his form drastically improve this season and has enjoyed himself under Christophe Galtier.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

The former Barcelona forward achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as he lifted the trophy last month in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar also won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Messi's contract with PSG expires this summer and he has been linked with a free transfer to both Inter Miami and Barcelona.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as he wins World Soccer Player of the Year Award for a record 6th time

Lionel Messi has overtaken his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo after being named World Soccer Player of the Year.

The PSG superstar has won the award six times and is now one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five to his name.

World Soccer's Jamie Evans explained the decision to name Messi as the magazine's Player of the Year ahead of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, UEFA Champions League, and La Liga title winner Karim Benzema. He said:

"While the Champions League may legitimately claim to be the highest competitive level of modern football, the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the sport, where legends are written and legacies are defined."

He added:

"Messi's name will, hereafter, be forever associated with the year 2022 - just as Pele is with 1970, Maradona with 1986 and Zinedine Zidane with 1998."

