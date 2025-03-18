Lionel Messi hands Jamaica massive ‘economic boost’ as fresh details come to light: Reports 

Lionel Messi has reportedly handed Jamaica a massive economic boost following Inter Miami's trip to the Caribbean island. The Argentine superstar was part of the team that traveled to Kingston on March 14 to take on Cavalier FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar started from the bench but came on in the second half helping his side secure a 2-0 win. The eight-time Ballon d'Or also found the back of the net while Luis Suarez scored the other goal.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest athletes of all time and his trip to Jamaica reportedly delivered a major financial boost to the country. Plenty of fans attended the game just to see the Argentine maestro once and got what they came to witness.

Following the game, Minister of State Delano Seiveright claimed that Jamaica were handed a major boost thanks to Lionel Messi. He said, as quoted by GOAL:

“The massive turnout of local and international fans created an electrifying atmosphere that showcased our island as a world-class destination for major sporting events. Beyond the excitement on the field, this match provided a tremendous economic boost, benefiting hotels, Airbnbs, restaurants, bars, attractions, ground transportation operators, and vendors, who all capitalized on the surge of visitors."

“This reinforces the critical role that sports tourism plays in stimulating business activity, job creation, and economic growth, positioning Jamaica as a top-tier hub for global events.”

Seiveright concluded:

“Global news outlets, sports networks, and digital platforms featured widespread coverage, with Messi’s presence ensuring that Jamaica remained in the international spotlight. This level of global attention is invaluable in strengthening Brand Jamaica - solidifying our country’s reputation as a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and tourism.”

Lionel Messi is now into his third season with Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). He has so far made 44 appearances for the Herons, scoring 38 goals and providing 20 assists while winning two trophies.

Former Real Madrid striker names his greatest player of all time, snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez has named Pele as the greatest player to grace the game ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Mexican striker responded to Ronaldo's comments regarding being the most complete player in the history of the sport.

Sanchez claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly one of the best players of all time but rated Pele above everyone else. The Mexican legend said, as quoted by Bolavip:

"He’s definitely one of the best, but he said, ‘I think,’ and when you say ‘I think,’ it means you’re not fully sure. But what else is he supposed to say about himself? That’s fine. If you ask me who the best player in history is, for me, it’s Pele."

Cristiano Ronaldo and his eternal rival Lionel Messi have dominated the GOAT debate in recent years thanks to their dominance over almost two decades. Pele, on the other hand, helped Brazil win three FIFA World Cups and had plenty of success with Santos as well.

