Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne could line up together at Inter Miami as MLS side ready offer for departing Manchester City star: Reports 

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi could be set to team up with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne this summer. As per Manchester football correspondent David McDonnell (via Inter Miami News Hub on X), David Beckham is ready to offer De Bruyne a contract amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.
Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as arguably the greatest Premier League midfielder of this generation over the past decade. Renowned for his incredible technique, vision, and crossing accuracy, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder has helped Manchester City win 16 trophies to date.
However, the Belgian is set to depart Manchester City as a free agent at the end of the season after officially calling time on his tenure at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, April 4. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in his signature. Despite this, Kevin De Bruyne allegedly prefers a move to the MLS due to his family being drawn to the US more than Saudi Arabia.
Kevin De Bruyne's arrival at Inter Miami would be an exciting prospect for Lionel Messi and Co. The former has garnered 106 goals and 176 assists in 414 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions since joining the club. De Bruyne's ability on the ball would likely bolster the Herons' attack through Messi and Luis Suarez.
However, Beckham would need to act fast to complete the transfer due to other clubs like New York City FC and Chicago Fire also reportedly keen on De Bruyne's signature.
How have Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne fared this season?
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly keen on signing Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent this summer. Let's take a quick look at how they have fared at Inter Miami and Manchester City this season, respectively.
Lionel Messi has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Herons this season. The 37-year-old's brilliant start to the season has enabled Inter Miami to climb to second in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 14 points from six games. Moreover, they have reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals.
On the other hand, De Bruyne has failed to reach the form he has displayed in past seasons under Pep Guardiola. He has bagged four goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, missing nine games due to a hamstring tear injury. The Cityzens have also been disappointing this season, with the FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup being the Belgian's only shot of winning one more trophy for City.