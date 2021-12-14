Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe working together on the PSG training ground to build on-pitch relationship - Reports 

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are reportedly working extra hard together in training. The PSG duo are keen to get in sync on the pitch and have been showing signs of their chemistry in training.

As per a report in Equipe, Lionel Messi is working extra sessions with Kylian Mbappe to gel well with the French forward. The PSG forwards have not been great in linkup play on the pitch and are now trying to get that sorted in training.

Since joining PSG in the summer, Lionel Messi has scored 6 goals, 4 of which have been assisted by Kylian Mbappe. The duo are not happy with those numbers and are now keen to get better on the pitch, especially with Neymar out injured.

Speaking about Mbappe earlier this season, Lionel Messi said:

"Honestly, with a player like him, it's easy to get along well. In addition, Kylian speaks perfect Spanish, so we also have good exchanges off the pitch. It makes things simpler."

Kylian Mbappe was quick to heap praise on Messi and told the media earlier this month:

"It's easy to play with Lionel Messi. He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today, he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future."

Will Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG and play with Lionel Messi?

While the PSG forwards are working together in training, things might not last long between them. Lionel Messi is in Paris for the next few years, but Kylian Mbappe might be off to Real Madrid next summer if he does not pen the new contract at PSG.

Speaking about his contract situation earlier this summer, Mbappe said:

"People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true. I asked to leave because, from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement. It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am."

PSG face SC Feignies in the French Cup this week and are very likely to rest Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi for the game.

