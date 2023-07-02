Lionel Messi to link up with former PSG teammate Sergio Ramos and Barcelona legend at Inter Miami - Reports

According to SPORT, Lionel Messi could be all set to link up with his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Sergio Ramos and Barcelona legend Jordi Alba at the MLS club Inter Miami.

Both Ramos and Alba are currently free agents and are looking for new clubs. The aforementioned report revealed that both superstars could be heading to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi announced last month that he will write the next chapter of his career in the MLS, not in European football. The 36-year-old will be joined by his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at the MLS club.

Gerardo Martino was recently appointed as the new coach of the club. Inter Miami are looking to bolster their squad as they currently sit at the bottom of the eastern conference of the MLS table.

Messi shared the pitch with Ramos 46 times during his PSG stint. Despite being arch-rivals in La Liga, the pair formed an amicable relationship in the French capital.

On the other hand, Alba played 345 games alongside Messi at Barcelona. They even combined in 34 goals. Messi and Alba had a great connection on the left flank for Barca. Hence, fans might be in for more exciting times ahead with Messi reuniting with more of his former teammates at the MLS.

Considering Ramos, Busquets, and Alba were long-term teammates at the Spanish national team, their chemistry could prove to be a great strength for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi recently spoke about how he was treated by PSG fans

Lionel Messi joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. He spent two seasons at the Ligue 1 club, scoring 32 goals and providing 34 assists in 75 appearances.

The Argentine arguably never hit the form that he showed at Barcelona. Hence, fans were often left unhappy. They expressed their displeasure by jeering at the superstar attacker on multiple occasions, especially at the end of his stint with the Parisian club.

Speaking about the treatment he received from the fans, Messi recently told beIN Sports:

“At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement, as I have often said, but then people started to treat me differently, part of the public in Paris. The majority treated me well. But there was a break with a good part of the Parisian public. Of course that was not my intention, nothing more. But these are things that have happened before with Mbappe and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But it remains anecdotal."

Lionel Messi is no longer a PSG player as his contract expired on June 30. Fans will definitely keep a keen eye on how the Argentina captain performs as he embarks on a new journey at the MLS club Inter Miami.

