Lionel Messi linked to reunion with ex-coach in Premier League amid talk of PSG exit: Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi might make a move to Manchester City, where his former coach Pep Guardiola is in charge. Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine is yet to sign a contract extension and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona with the Blaugrana reportedly seeking a way to comply with FFP rules in a bid to make a move for the Argentine superstar.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have also tabled a massive offer for Messi, which could see the 35-year-old earn a mammoth €400 million per year.

However, Manchester City is another likely destination, according to the aforementioned report. Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola enjoyed massive success during their time together at the Catalan club.

Messi was even linked with a move to the Blue side of Manchester when he left Barcelona in 2021.

Daniel Riolo gives damning verdict on Lionel Messi's time at PSG

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo recently provided a damning verdict on Lionel Messi's time at PSG. Riolo claimed that Messi never actually cared for the club.

Riolo even claimed that the only reason Messi joined the Parisian club was because he lacked options after leaving Barcelona in 2021. He told Tuttomercatoweb:

"He never gave a damn about PSG. Quite simply, he couldn't stay at Barcelona and PSG were the only club that could pay a salary that lived up to his expectations. What else did he do?"

Riolo further added:

"Also this year, he only thought about preparing for the World Cup, which was too important for him, when he returned to Paris Saint-Germain (at the start of the season)."

Riolo's rant continued as he criticized Messi's time at PSG and further spoke about his failure to guide the club to UEFA Champions League glory. He said:

"The years at Paris Saint-Germain have shown that when the stakes rise, he disappears. The Messi we see in Paris is at an average level and it's also a bit sad. He scored a few goals against medium-small level teams, but then what did he do in the Champions League?"

Messi has failed to guide PSG beyond the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League since joining the club in 2021.

