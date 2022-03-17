Lionel Messi makes decision on PSG future after uncomfortable situation on and off the pitch - Reports

Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2023 despite the recent troubles, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently jeered by his own fans following a disappointing performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League. PSG were knocked out following a 3-1 defeat to Los Blancos in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash on 10 March. Messi struggled to make a positive impact in the Santiago Bernabeu game.

Following the off-color performance in that match, both Messi and Neymar were booed at home during PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux on 13 March.

Despite not being happy about several things at the club, Messi has decided to continue with PSG until 2023. The 34-year-old forward had signed a two-year contract with the Parisian giants when he joined them back in the summer of 2021. He also has the option to extend his contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lionel Messi is determined to make things right and improve his performances on the pitch to win back the fans. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for later in the year, the Argentine will be keen to get some momentum ahead of the mega event.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Leo Messi devrait rester au PSG . Notamment parce qu’il y a le Mondial 2022 au Qatar avec des questions d’image et de contrats.



Un retour au FC Barcelone est son rêve, mais il n’y a pas de signe en ce sens pour l’heure.



(@MatteMoretto @MadAboutBarca) Leo Messidevrait rester au PSG . Notamment parce qu’il y a le Mondial 2022 au Qatar avec des questions d’image et de contrats.Un retour au FC Barcelone est son rêve, mais il n’y a pas de signe en ce sens pour l’heure. 🔴 Leo Messi 🇦🇷 devrait rester au PSG . Notamment parce qu’il y a le Mondial 2022 au Qatar avec des questions d’image et de contrats.Un retour au FC Barcelone est son rêve, mais il n’y a pas de signe en ce sens pour l’heure.(@MatteMoretto @MadAboutBarca) El tema Messi no ha cambiado respeto a lo que contamos hace tres días: el plan es que se quede hasta 2023. Obvio, no está ni comodo ni tan feliz por muchas cosas, pero intentará cambiar esa situación, sobre todo dentro del campo. twitter.com/hadrien_grenie… El tema Messi no ha cambiado respeto a lo que contamos hace tres días: el plan es que se quede hasta 2023. Obvio, no está ni comodo ni tan feliz por muchas cosas, pero intentará cambiar esa situación, sobre todo dentro del campo. twitter.com/hadrien_grenie…

Lionel Messi will have the opportunity to shine in a PSG shirt next season if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave in the summer. This will leave the Argentine forward as their main man going forward, which could, in turn, bring out the best in him.

Mbappe is expected to leave the Parc des Princes to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi has taken time to get used to his new surroundings in the French capital. As things stand, the 34-year-old forward has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances for PSG across all competitions. However, he has scored just twice in the league so far this season.

Lionel Messi looked to have finally found his feet in Paris in the early months of the new year. The forward recorded a goal and six assists in five Ligue 1 games in January and February. However, that form has since died down as he has gone two league games without a goal contribution.

Barçajet @barcajet Lionel Messi's plan is to stay at PSG until 2023. He is neither comfortable nor happy about many things but he will try to change the situation especially on the pitch.



–– Lionel Messi's plan is to stay at PSG until 2023. He is neither comfortable nor happy about many things but he will try to change the situation especially on the pitch.–– @MatteMoretto ❗Lionel Messi's plan is to stay at PSG until 2023. He is neither comfortable nor happy about many things but he will try to change the situation especially on the pitch.–– @MatteMoretto 🏅 https://t.co/AjerSO7RWS

Despite his lack of goals, Messi is currently the club's second highest goalscorer and assist provider this season. Kylian Mbappe is leading both of those leaderboards, having contributed 26 goals and 17 assists so far this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee