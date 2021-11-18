Lionel Messi and Neymar miss PSG training ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Nantes - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Lionel Messi and Neymar missed training ahead of their Ligue 1 game against Nantes, according to PSG Hub.

While Messi and Neymar did not take part in collective training, Sergio Ramos did. The former Real Madrid captain is yet to make his debut for his new team after his free transfer from Los Blancos.

PSGhub @PSGhub Leo Messi & Neymar did not participate in today’s collective session. Sergio Ramos did. @Djaameel56 #PSG 🔴🏃🏻‍♂️ Leo Messi & Neymar did not participate in today’s collective session. Sergio Ramos did. @Djaameel56 #PSG 🔴🏃🏻‍♂️

Lionel Messi skipping collective training could be big news as far as PSG are concerned. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had missed two games for the Parisian giants going into the international break after suffering a knee injury.

Despite his injury, Messi was called up to the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers. The 34-year-old forward played the entire 90 minutes of Argentina's 0-0 draw against Brazil. Coincidentally, Brazilian star Neymar did not feature in that game after suffering a thigh injury.

It is worth noting that PSG have an important game against Manchester City in the Champions League after their league clash against Nantes. Manager Mauricio Pochettino could decide to rest Messi and Neymar for their encounter with the Premier League champions.

Lionel Messi is yet to score a league goal for PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona earlier this summer. The Argentine is yet to score a league goal for his new side since his high-profile move.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has made five appearances in Ligue 1 but is yet to find the back of the net. It is worth noting that Messi's time at PSG has been hindered by injuries and international commitments.

However, Messi has arguably been one of PSG's best performers in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has scored three goals in three appearances, including a brace against RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes.

Messi scored his first goal for PSG in their 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Champions League in September. As things stand, Messi has scored three goals in eight appearances for the French giants.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arvind Sriram