Lionel Messi and PSG end negotiations amid Barcelona talks - Reports

Lionel Messi's contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly ended. The two sides are now ready to part ways in the summer, with a return to Barcelona looming for the Argentine.

As per a report in Le Parisien, negotiations between Messi's entourage and PSG are now off. They report that the two sides were miles apart with respect to contractual terms and are now set to part ways.

PSG wanted to keep Messi at the club and were in talks with him since the FIFA World Cup winner returned in January. However, they have not managed to find a breakthrough as they need the Argentine to reduce his wages due to FFP issues.

Barcelona have confirmed that they are in talks to bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to Camp Nou.

PSG wanted to keep Lionel Messi away from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was confident that they would be able to keep the Argentine beyond this summer. However, things have turned out badly for the Ligue 1 side and the forward is now looking set to leave in the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the FIFA World Cup, Al-Khelaifi said:

"He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club. So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

PSG football advisor Luis Campos also admitted that the club were in talks with the footballer and were keen to keep hold of him ahead of next season. He was quoted by TF1 as saying:

"We're in discussions [over a new contract]. I can't hide that. I'd like to have him in this project, that he can continue with us. I'd be delighted if he continues, but we're discussing that at the moment to try to achieve our goal, to continue to have Leo Messi with us."

The Argentine has offers from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami CF, in case the move to Barcelona falls through.

