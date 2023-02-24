Lionel Messi and PSG teammate had a heated moment in training after clash - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Lionel Messi was engaged in a heated training ground moment with Vitinha ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash against Olympique de Marseille.

Messi reportedly felt a firm challenge from the Portuguese midfielder and didn't like it. He let the youngster know about his feelings.

Christophe Galtier's side is set to play Olympique Marseille in a top-of-the-table league clash. Ahead of the Le Classique, tempers were flaring in the Parisian club's camp.

Lionel Messi has been an important player for PSG so far this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 27 games. He scored a last-gasp free-kick winner as Les Parisiens earned a 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in their latest Ligue 1 match.

Vitinha, on the other hand, joined the French club at the start of the season. The 23-year-old Portuguese international has made 33 appearances for the team this campaign, 28 of them as starters in the playing XI.

Galtier's side is currently leading the race for the Ligue 1 title. They have 57 points on the board after 24 league matches. Second-placed Marseille are trailing the Parisian club by five points at this point in time.

Pep Guardiola recently compared Manchester City star to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently claimed that Phil Foden could take up a more central role and supply attackers with balls like current PSG superstar Lionel Messi did in Barcelona.

Speaking to the media recently, Guardiola said (via Mirror):

“Still I have the feeling he's still young. When you play [on the wing], you are moving the right, do these kind of things.In the middle, many things happen and you have to read what happens to react properly. And still he's young. The skills, he can do it, absolutely."

Guardiola continued:

“The action he did in Nottingham, like shooting and putting the balls in for Erling [Haaland], is the position for Messi when attacking in that period, it’s perfect for Phil. Phil is really good doing that, in the pockets, in the right like Kevin [De Bruyne] plays."

Foden has made 30 appearances for the Cityzens so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

