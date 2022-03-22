Lionel Messi ready to leave PSG and return to Barcelona at the lowest salary possible - Reports 

Lionel Messi is reportedly willing to leave PSG and make a sensational return to Barcelona.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, the Argentine is unhappy in the French capital, where he arrived just last summer. Since then, it hasn't been a smooth ride for him, struggling to adapt to his new surroundings and impressing only in bits and parts.

The 34-year-old has only struck twice in Ligue 1 from 18 appearances while also getting booed by PSG fans last weekend following their Champions League exit.

With Kylian Mbappe on the verge of agreeing with Real Madrid and Angel Di Maria also touted to leave, it could just instigate Messi to join them through the Parc des Princes exit door.

His contract runs until 2023, and despite reports emerging that he's set to see it off, El Nacional now claims that the former Barcelona ace is looking to activate an escape clause in his terms.

To facilitate his relocation to Camp Nou, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is ready to accept a huge pay cut and take home the lowest salary allowed by La Liga.

Xavi, Alves hoping for Messi's return

Further fanning the rejoining claims are Xavi and Dani Alves' comments. Xavi, who's done a fine job of reviving the Blaugrana squad since taking over from Ronald Koeman in November, said that the door is "always open" for him.

"Leo Messi is the best player in history and the doors will always be open here at Barça for him."



🗣Xavi has left the door open for a sensational Barcelona return for Lionel Messi,"Leo Messi is the best player in history and the doors will always be open here at Barça for him."

The Barcelona coach said:

"Messi has earned the opportunity to have his doors open here while I am the coach, as well as if he wants to come every day to see the training or to talk to the coach. What he has given us is priceless, he is the best of the best. But today he has a contract with PSG, I think he signed for two years."

After watching him endure a difficult patch of late, which has seen Messi go seven consecutive appearances in all competitions without a goal, Alves urged him to return like the Brazilian himself did in January.

He tols ESPN in an interview:

“Messi is not enjoying himself. For me, he’s out of place. Right now, Leo is out of place there. Leo always said to me: ‘Where could I be happier than here? I’m proof of that. There’s nowhere better than here. For whatever reason, Leo isn’t here today but I hope he can come back.”

