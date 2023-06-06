Lionel Messi receives 2 offers from leading European clubs after PSG exit: Reports

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Lionel Messi has received offers from two leading European clubs in the last few hours.

Messi's future is up in the air after he recently played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Clermont Foot. Barcelona and Al-Hilal are the two clubs leading the race to land Messi on a free transfer.

Inter Miami have reportedly made significant movements in the last few hours. However, Messi has now received offers from two other European clubs.

Journalist Pablo Gravellone has reported that Chelsea and Newcastle United are monitoring the Argentine superstar's situation. A move to the Premier League might also be on the cards for the 35-year-old.

Lionel Messi's father Jorge, meanwhile, held a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. He confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wishes to make a return to Barcelona. He said:

"Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barca. I would like it too. We will see."

PSG superstars reacted to Lionel Messi's exit

Lionel Messi spent two seasons in France and won three trophies with PSG, including two Ligue 1 titles. The Argentine scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 matches for the Parisian club.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Neymar, who also played alongside Messi at the Parisian club, posted a goodbye message for the Argentine, writing:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi wrote under the post:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

Marco Verratti also posted a goodbye message for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The Italian midfielder wrote:

"As a player you are the best of all but as a person you are even better. Good luck to you and your family in your new experience. It was great to share these 2 years with you."

Messi commented under the post:

"Thank you very much for everything in these two years. I didn't know you personally and you helped me from day one. It was a pleasure to have shared the field with you and much more everything lived abroad, Marco! Big hug."

While Messi's PSG spell wasn't as glorious as his time at Barcelona, the Parisian club's fans had the privilege of watching one of the greatest players of all ttime in their colors.

