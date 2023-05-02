Lionel Messi receives transfer proposal during meeting with club leaders in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Lionel Messi was in Saudi Arabia in the last few days, and reports have now emerged that the Argentine has held talks over a transfer. Al-Hilal have tabled an offer for the PSG star, and it is claimed to be the main reason for the visit to the Middle East.

As per Rudy Galetti, Al-Hilal had a meeting with Messi to discuss a possible transfer. The PSG star is keeping his options open as he heads towards the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona are dreaming of a reunion with Messi and are working non-stop to get within the La Liga limits. However, the league has reportedly rejected their feasibility plan and is demanding that the club raise nearly €200 million.

With a move back to Camp Nou looking unlikely, Messi could be moving to Saudi Arabia to reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi backed to join Al-Hilal by Al-Attiyah

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Rally driver Al-Attiyah spoke about a possible move from Al-Hilal to sign Lionel Messi earlier this year. He claimed that the Argentine would be a top target for the Saudi Arabian club, and his predictions are coming true.

He was quoted by ArabNews as saying:

"It's difficult for Messi to go back to Barcelona after PSG. PSG are a rich club and they have a clear plan. What I think now is that an Arabian club will, in a few months, sign Messi. And I can tell you which one: I'm sure he'll go to Al-Hilal."

Al-Attiyah added:

"There's a lot of money here, and players are looking for a big contract. Saudi Arabia wants to host the World Cup. You've already seen in my country, the Qatar World Cup was incredible and now everyone is fighting for Arabia to win the 2030 World Cup bid. I think that they need big names in their league, so that more people come here and football improves with sights set on the World Cup."

Al-Hilal fans mocked Cristiano Ronaldo last month by chanting Lionel Messi's name in the 2-0 win. The club also sold 'Messi 10' jerseys on the day of the Portuguese star's unveiling in Saudi Arabia.

