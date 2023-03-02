Lionel Messi rules out transfer option to former club amid uncertainty about future at PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has reportedly ruled out a move to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in 2023 as he is eager to play in Europe.

The Argentine is soon to be a free agent with his current deal with PSG set to expire in the upcoming summer. With a player of Messi's caliber likely to be available, several suitors from across the world have registered their interest.

First meeting in person took place today between Leo Messi's representatives and PSG board, as expected. His father Jorge, taking care of negotiations. Length of contract, salary, more details are still to be agreed — more meetings will take place in the next weeks.

Lionel Messi left his native Argentina to join Barcelona back in 2000, having spent five years in Newell's youth setup. Since making his debut for the Catalans in 2006, he has scaled the greatest heights in football, winning every trophy he competed in with Barca.

Messi has reiterated on several occasions that he would like to return to play for his boyhood club one day. However, reports suggest that he has ruled out a return to Argentina at this point in his career. Messi is also said to be unwilling to consider offers from the MLS, with Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing him.

This stance will come as great news and a big relief for the Parisians, who will look to win some silverware while Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are at the club together.

The Parisians are first in Ligue 1 and trail Bayern Munich 1-0 after the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Lionel Messi to sign contract extension with PSG

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently posted updates on Lionel Messi's contract situation with PSG. He reported that while discussions are underway, both parties are far from reaching an agreement. Messi is represented by his father, Jorge.

As discussions were underway in the first week of February, representatives from both camps met several times over the course of the weeks that followed. Details like the length of the contract, salary and other pointers are yet to be discussed, as per Romano.

However, his father confirmed that Messi will not be leaving Paris to make a return to Barcelona, saying:

"I don't think Leo will return to Barca."

"Impossible? No idea, I don't know if it's gonna be impossible. We didn't even speak with Laporta, stop. Leo's under contract with PSG."









Meeting between Messi's camp & PSG took place yesterday. More from Jorge Messi after "I don't think Leo will return to Barça"

The Parisians will face Nantes in their next game in Ligue 1 on Saturday, March 4.

