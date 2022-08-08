Lionel Messi's entourage believe PSG superstar is '100% physically ready' for new season: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's entourage believe that the Argentinian forward is 100% ready for the new season, as per RMCSport.

Messi is beginning his second season at the Parc des Princes following his shock-free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

During his debut campaign at PSG, the legendary forward came under fire for some questionable performances.

He somewhat failed to hit the heights that preceded him at the Nou Camp and questions were asked over whether he would adapt to life in Paris.

The former Barcelona star managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances last season.

However, the iconic Argentine's entourage claim that Messi is back with 'great enthusiasm', and that he is '100% physically ready'.

It bodes well for both Messi and PSG heading into the new season under new boss Christophe Galtier.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC What a start to the season for Lionel Messi What a start to the season for Lionel Messi 🐐 https://t.co/b5KJDthvR9

We've already had a sign that the Argentine means business during the Ligue 1 champions' season-opening 5-0 demolition of Clermont Foot.

The 35-year-old excelled in the win, scoring two goals including a mesmerizing overhead kick.

Galtier will reportedly be using him in a new system, with PSG ready to line-up in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The Argentinian will be slotted behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a free roaming role.

Privately, Messi has suggested he will be comfortable in the system as he is given more license to roam.

PSG star Lionel Messi not in contact with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

A Barca return may not be on the cards for Lionel Messi

Despite Laporta having claimed this past week that Barca owe it to Lionel Messi to re-sign the Argentine in the future, there has been no contact between the duo.

That is according to the aforementioned report that suggests that the veteran forward has not had any contact with the Barca president since his move to Paris.

When the Argentinian was unceremoniously booed following PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League at the R16, there were rumors of a Barca return.

However, Messi seems focused on helping guide the Parisians to their first ever Champions League success.

With Galtier now at the helm and Luis Campos running the transfer business at the Parc des Princes, it will be an intriguing season for the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi has a year left on his contract with PSG and a switch to either Major League Soccer or a return to the Blaugrana is being speculated over.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | PSG want to renew Leo Messi's contract, FC Barcelona want to start conversations in the coming months & MLS is also an option; He will decide in January/February.

[🎖️] | PSG want to renew Leo Messi's contract, FC Barcelona want to start conversations in the coming months & MLS is also an option; He will decide in January/February. @FabrizioRomano [🎖️] 🚨🚨| PSG want to renew Leo Messi's contract, FC Barcelona want to start conversations in the coming months & MLS is also an option; He will decide in January/February.@FabrizioRomano [🎖️]

Nevertheless, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is certain that this season will be a success, telling TyC Sports:

"I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different".

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett