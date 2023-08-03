Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Al-Ahli submit offers to sign Real Madrid legend – Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have allegedly tabled offers to sign Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos this summer.

Ramos, 37, is currently available on a free transfer after the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in June. He has been linked with a number of clubs of late, including his boyhood club Sevilla.

According to Todofichajes, Inter Miami are keen to add the Spaniard to their ranks this summer. They have tabled a lucrative contract offer to sign the four-time UEFA Champions League winner on a free.

Ramos, who played alongside Messi for two seasons at PSG, could decide to seal a permanent move to the Herons due to financial reasons. He would emerge as a first-team starter at the DRV PNK Stadium, partnering either Kamal Miller or Sergiy Kryvtsov at the back.

Should the Real Madrid legend join Inter Miami in the near future, he would also be able to play with his ex-Spain teammates and Barcelona pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, he is currently in the process of assessing the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit's bid.

Meanwhile, Ramos is also said to be considering Al-Ahli's contract offer apart from the approach from Messi's side. He would cement a starting spot at the Saudi Pro League side should he join them, likely displacing either Abdulbasit Hindi or Fahd Al-Hamad in the lineup.

Al-Ahli, who are bankrolled by sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF), are currently on a spending spree. They have dished out around €80 million so far this summer, snapping up the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Ramos, who spent 16 seasons at Los Blancos, has made 778 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, PSG and Sevilla so far. He has scored 110 goals and laid out 41 assists along the way.

Lionel Messi hesitant to play alongside Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos at Inter Miami

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has clarified to Inter Miami that he is averse to playing alongside Sergio Ramos. Apart from the Argentine, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also vetoed the idea of roping in the former Spain and Real Madrid captain this summer.

Although Messi and Ramos were teammates at PSG, the pair never resolved their rivalry issues during their Barcelona and Real Madrid stints respectively. Moreover, the Sevilla academy graduate was also deemed to closer to the European clan led by Kylian Mbappe.

In light of the aforementioned claim, Ramos could opt to secure his final payday in Saudi Arabia instead of the United States. He could follow in the footsteps of his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.