Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami interested in signing ex-Atletico Madrid superstar: Reports 

Former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao is reportedly the subject of interest of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and another MLS side, Portland Timbers.

Falcao, 37, joined La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer from Turkish giants Galatasaray but has been a shadow of his prolific self. He has netted just eight times in 56 appearances across competitions but has particularly struggled for game time this campaign - playing just 20 minutes across two La Liga outings.

As per Vanguardia (via SPORT), Falcao could soon arrive in the MLS at either Miami or Portland. Miami were interested in the Colombian striker two years ago, but he went to Vallecano instead.

If he joins the Herons, he will reunite with his former La Liga rival Messi. Meanwhile, if Falcao opts for Portland, he will join a plethora of Colombian players: Juan David Mosquera, Diego Chará, Santiago Moreno, Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chara.

The aforementioned report adds that either of the two interested MLS clubs could snap up the 37-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

How has Lionel Messi fared this season?

Lionel Messi is on fire at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. After nearly two decades (17 seasons at Barcelona and two at Paris Saint-Germain), the 36-year-old has arrived at MLS side Inter Miami for a new adventure.

Suffice to say, the Argentine's short two-month stay in South Florida has been hugely successful. Messi introduced himself to the Miami faithful with a glorious 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup group game and hasn't looked back since then.

In his next six games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored nine times and bagged an assist - netting in each outing. In the process, the Herons won the inaugural edition of the cup competition for their first-ever title in their short five-year history.

Messi then starred with a pair of assists as Tata Martino's side reached the US Open Cup final before making a goalscoring debut in the MLS. The 2-0 win for Miami snapped their 11-game winless league run and moved them off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

The Argentina captain then produced two assists in his next two games for an overall record of 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions.